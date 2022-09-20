Xos gains on announcing partnership with Shipx
Sep. 20, 2022 7:32 AM ETXos, Inc. (XOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) announces a partnership with delivery solutions provider ShipX to accelerate the adoption of battery-electric vehicles into delivery fleets.
As part of the agreement, ShipX will promote the purchase or lease of Xos battery-electric vehicles amongst its clients and Xos may offer discounts or incentives to those clients.
“Xos and ShipX share a common belief that the way we move goods should be smarter, cleaner, and more efficient, so working together is a natural fit. With ShipX as a partner, we’re excited to continue offering our customers the best possible delivery solutions available today.” said Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Xos.
Shares aretrading up 7% pre-market.
