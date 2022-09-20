Nextech AR Solutions receives purchase order for 7,500 3D models

Sep. 20, 2022 7:39 AM ETNexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nextech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) has received a purchase order for 7,500 3D models with over 50% already delivered and the balance expected to be delivered in early Q4, 2022.
  • The purchase order is only the first of a much larger significant and ongoing purchase order from this singular giant ecommerce marketplace.
  • The company expects to announce additional add-on orders from this multi-year transformational enterprise deal.
  • The company is experiencing record Q3 demand in 3D Model business as Web3.0 demand accelerates for Global E-Commerce Industry.
  • The increasing number of large volume orders from blue-chip enterprise customers affirms Nextech’s leadership role in transformation of $5 trillion ecommerce industry to Web3.0.

