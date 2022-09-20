Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) slumped on Tuesday after disclosing that it expects to have 40K to 45K "vehicles on wheels" at the end of Q3 that are lacking parts that are currently in short supply. On the guidance front, Q3 EBIT was forecast pre-announced by the Detroit automaker at $1.4B to $1.7B vs. $3B consensus. Notably, Ford (F) stuck to its full-year guidance.

Doing some quick math, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas noted that by assuming average selling prices in the $50K range and a 30% decremental, the development could account for approximately $600M of EBIT impact from the vehicles on wheels, to which can be added the higher than expected inflation/supply costs.

Meanwhile, Evercore ISI thinks the vehicles in transit will be seen as transitory, but warned surprise inflation is always worrying. Analyst Chris McNally thinks investors will now likely assume the very low end of Ford's full year adjusted EBIT guide of $11.5B to $12.5B is somewhat in jeopardy given implied $3.9B of Q4 EBIT at the low end. Ford (F) is seen at risk of near-term underperformance and moving back towards the $13 to $14 range.

Shares of Ford (F) fell 4.49% in premarket action to $14.26.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Ford is flashing Strong Buy.