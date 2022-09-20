Barclays indicated it can no longer recommend Nike (NYSE:NKE) ahead of its earnings on September 29 due to rising risks that balance out potential rewards in the next year.

The downgrade from “Overweight” to “Equal Weight” was motivated by waning wholesale demand, lingering lockdown risks and general volatility in China sales, elevated inventory levels, and foreign exchange headwinds that are especially impactful in Europe, the note explained.

“We believe that NKE could deliver FY1Q23 in-line sales and EPS if they again pull back on demand creation,” the note read. “However, we believe such a composition of the quarter would be low quality, and we are more interested in current and forward-looking demand trends and future margin risk.”

The report added that excess inventories are likely to exacerbate margin pressure, with significant promotional activity expected into year-end. As such, “further EPS risk” is expected into the Spring of 2023 that the nearly 35% decline for shares thus far in 2022 has not yet accounted for, in Barclay's analysts' view.

“Despite already-cautious investor sentiment, we believe that margin expansion will be more challenged in the medium-term, and therefore pressure on earnings may make it difficult for NKE to break out of a trading range over the next 12-to-18 months,” the note concluded.

Alongside the downgrade to a Hold-equivalent rating, Barclays reduced its price target to $110 from a prior $125.

Shares of Nike (NKE) declined 2.29% in premarket trading on Tuesday, erasing much of the gains for the stock on Monday.