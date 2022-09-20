Stantec (NYSE:STN) said Tuesday it was selected to deliver a $16M feasibility study providing engineering and technical services for the Resolution Copper mine in Arizona; the project is jointly owned by Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP (BHP).

The proposed underground mine has the potential to be one of North America's largest producers of copper, supplying as much as 25% of U.S. copper demand each year.

Stantec (STN), which has been a lead underground mining and infrastructure consultant on the project since 2019, said engineering services on this project include power distribution, material handling, shafts and hoisting systems, dewatering/pumping, communications, and more.

The company also will evaluate the use of battery electric vehicles to help the mine meet its goal of zero carbon emissions.

Stantec (STN) recently reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.83/share on revenues of $1.1B.