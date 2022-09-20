OpGen's subsidiary signs R&D agreement with FIND
Sep. 20, 2022 7:52 AM ETOpGen, Inc. (OPGN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- OpGen's (NASDAQ:OPGN) German subsidiary Curetis has signed an R&D collaboration agreement with global diagnostics alliance FIND.
- The collaboration is focused on demonstrating the capabilities of OpGen's Unyvero A30 RQ platform for use in low and middle income countries for rapid detection of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
- During the anticipated feasibility project, Curetis' R&D team will strive to develop a molecular test panel with a comprehensive set of pathogen ID and AMR detection assays, develop an easy to perform workflow compatible with available blood culture systems in target regions and to adapt some key features of the A30 RQ platform important for use in environments often found in LMICs.
- If successful, both parties have agreed to discuss the option of a potential future collaboration and commercialization agreement.
- Such future collaboration agreement would aim to bring the Unyvero A30 RQ platform and initial application products through required clinical studies and regulatory approvals in LMICs to make them commercially available at an attractive cost profile to commercial distribution partners.
- OPGN shares have gained 9% pre-market
Comments