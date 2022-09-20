Amazon make sustainability push by bringing electrofuels to the trucking fleet

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) inked a deal with renewable fuels technology company Infinium to begin powering the e-commerce giant's transportation fleet with ultra-low carbon electrofuels.

The deal, which starts in 2023, calls for Infinium to initially supply enough electrofuels to begin powering Amazon trucks in lieu of diesel fuel for approximately 5M miles of travel per year.

Amazon (AMZN) plans to initially use the electrofuels in trucks in its middle mile fleet in Southern California, where the trucks are expected to help serve millions of customers.

The agreement is called another step forward in Amazon's (AMZN) commitment to transition its transportation network away from fossil fuels and deliver packages to customers in more sustainable ways.

"Infinium’s electrofuels can help Amazon reduce carbon emissions across our transportation fleet, which is important to both us and our customers, and will help us move closer to our goal of net-zero carbon by 2040," noted Amazon sustainability exec Kara Hurst.