BofA still likes the look of small-cap stocks despite outflows

BofA clients are still putting cash into large caps and out of small caps, according to the latest weekly survey. But the equity team says the trends are more supportive of smaller market-cap equities.

"Clients sold small caps (NYSEARCA:IWM) in five of the last seven weeks, with rolling 4-wk avg flows negative since Aug. vs. positive for large caps (IWB) since July," strategist Jill Carey-Hall wrote in a note Tuesday. "The spread between small cap outflows vs. large cap inflows as a % of mkt. cap over the last 8 weeks is -1 standard deviation."

"Prior times over the last decade when the spread was similarly extreme, small caps led large over the next two months (by 60bp on avg)," Carey-Hall said.

"We continue to prefer small>large amid supportive trends (services>goods, US capex recovery/reshoring) and better pricing in of the risks."

Even with the S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY) seeing the worst performance since June last week, clients were net buyers of stocks. But in a reversal of the trend for most of the year, defensive sectors have seen inflows in the past five weeks and cyclicals saw outflows in four of the last five weeks.

Last week, inflows "were largest in Health Care (XLV) (7th-largest inflow in our history since ’08 and fifth straight week of inflows), Consumer Discretionary (XLY) and Comm. Services (XLC)," Carey-Hall said. "Tech (XLK), Energy (XLE) and Materials (XLB) saw outflows (biggest Energy outflow since February)."

SA contributor Juan de la Hoz recently assessed IWM vs. SPY.