MediWound's NexoBrid for thermal burns in children gets EMA review

Sep. 20, 2022 7:58 AM ETMediWound Ltd. (MDWD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

European Union flag against European Parliament

artJazz

  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated for review MediWound's (NASDAQ:MDWD) application for expanded use of NexoBrid in children aged newborn through 18 years of age for removal of eschar (dead tissue) with deep partial-and full-thickness thermal burn wounds.
  • The submission is backed by interim data from a global, phase 3 trial (CIDS - Children Innovative Debridement Study), EU phase 3 study (MW2004-11-02) and phase 2 studies conducted during the clinical development of NexoBrid.
  • NexoBrid is also under review in the U.S. for use in adults.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.