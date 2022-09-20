MediWound's NexoBrid for thermal burns in children gets EMA review
Sep. 20, 2022
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated for review MediWound's (NASDAQ:MDWD) application for expanded use of NexoBrid in children aged newborn through 18 years of age for removal of eschar (dead tissue) with deep partial-and full-thickness thermal burn wounds.
- The submission is backed by interim data from a global, phase 3 trial (CIDS - Children Innovative Debridement Study), EU phase 3 study (MW2004-11-02) and phase 2 studies conducted during the clinical development of NexoBrid.
- NexoBrid is also under review in the U.S. for use in adults.
