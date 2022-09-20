Parsons secures U.S. army chemical and biological defense IDIQ contract
Sep. 20, 2022 7:56 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Chemical Biological Center selects Parsons (NYSE:PSN) for an award on its scientific, technical engineering, and program support services indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.
- The 10-year IDIQ, a multiple award contract with a program ceiling value of $869M, will support the U.S. Army by providing acquisition life-cycle chemical and biological defense research, development, test, and evaluation support.
“We stand ready to support DEVCOM CBC as they deliver on their vision of providing innovative chemical and biological defense capabilities to advance national security and global combat operations. This is an exciting win as we continue growing our biosurveillance and environmental sector capabilities. We look forward to bringing our proven talent, expertise, and mission-critical solutions to this important mission.” said Jon Moretta, president of Parsons’ engineered systems business unit.
