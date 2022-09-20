DocGo's UK subsidiary Ambulnz Community Partners secures three new contracts
Sep. 20, 2022 7:57 AM ETDocGo Inc. (DCGO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- DocGo's (NASDAQ:DCGO) ambulance service subsidiary Ambulnz Community Partners has secured three new contracts in the UK, said the healthcare service firm on Tuesday.
- “We are delighted to have successfully been awarded three additional contracts which have all been awarded for a minimum term of three years,” said Joe Sheehan, Managing Director at Ambulnz Community Partners. “Aligned with our shared mission, we are pleased to have the opportunity to work within these additional communities to support their residents and improve patient flow within our local hospitals.”
