Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Smith Barney has agreed to pay $35M to settle a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into alleged violations that the company failed to protect the personal identifying information ("PII") of ~15M customers over a five-year period, the SEC said Tuesday.

The SEC found that as far back as 2015 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney ("MSSB") failed to properly dispose of devices containing its customers' PII. "On multiple occasions, MSSB hired a moving and storage company with no experience or expertise in data destruction services to decommission thousands of hard drives and servers containing the PII of millions of its customers," the SEC said in a statement.

The investigation had found that the moving company had sold to a third party thousands of MSSB devices, some of which contained customer PII, and were eventually resold on an internet auction site without removal of customer PII, the commission said.

Without admitting or denying the findings, MSSB consented to the SEC's order and agreed to pay the $35M penalty.

"We are pleased to be resolving this matter," said Morgan Stanley spokesperson in a statement to Seeking Alpha. "We have previously notified applicable clients regarding these matters, which occurred several years ago, and have not detected any unauthorized access to, or misuse of, personal client information."

