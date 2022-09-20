American Airlines and JetBlue get green light for more flights to Cuba

The Biden Administration approved more flights to Cuba from the U.S. after the original lifting of restrictions last June.

The Transportation Department added 13 weekly flights for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Havana from Miami and a weekly JetBlue Airways (JBLU) departure from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The airlines are already active in the Cuban market with six daily American Airlines flights and three JetBlue flights weekdays to Havana from the Florida airports. The new flights to Cuba are expected to begin by the middle part of December.

American (AAL) is also looking to resume service to Santa Clara, Holguin, Matanzas/Varadero, and Santiago de Cuba.

