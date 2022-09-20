Logiq announces its digital marketing initiatives for the electric vehicle charger installation industry
Sep. 20, 2022 8:08 AM ETLogiq, Inc. (LGIQ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ) has strengthened its position in the high-growth home improvement vertical arena for the electric vehicle charger installation industry.
- Haig Newton, President of DataLogiq, commented, “Our team recognized the growing demand as many of our construction and electrical clients were interested in gaining access to the growing EV home, multifamily and commercial charger installation marketplace. As such, we launched our on-demand digital marketing platform system to allow our clients to meet this dynamic market opportunity.”
- The sales of electric cars doubled in 2021 to a new record of 6.6M contributing to the total 16.5M electric vehicles on the road in 2021, more than triple the number in 2018.
- The demand for charging stations continues to grow apace with EV sales, though not evenly distributed across the U.S. California leads the country in total stations available, while many southern states have far fewer stations per capita.
