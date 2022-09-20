Think Research reports $12.8M of new BioPharma contracts in Q3

Sep. 20, 2022 8:09 AM ETThink Research Corporation (THKKF), THNK:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Think Research (OTCQB:THKKF) announced Tuesday that subsidiary BioPharma Services has received worth $12.8M contracts in the third quarter.
  • The contracts relate to project-based study in health disciplines ranging from neurology to oncology to gastrointestinal treatments during the 12-month duration.
  • Reaffirmed Guidance: "These contracts increase our confidence that we will attain our previously announced estimated revenue run-rate of between $84 million and $90 million annualized, and pro forma adjusted EBITDA annualized range of between $6 million and $9 million in the fourth quarter, which should come in at somewhere between $21 million and $22.5 million in total revenue," commented Think Research CEO Sachin Aggarwal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.