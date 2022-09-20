Think Research reports $12.8M of new BioPharma contracts in Q3
Sep. 20, 2022
- Think Research (OTCQB:THKKF) announced Tuesday that subsidiary BioPharma Services has received worth $12.8M contracts in the third quarter.
- The contracts relate to project-based study in health disciplines ranging from neurology to oncology to gastrointestinal treatments during the 12-month duration.
- Reaffirmed Guidance: "These contracts increase our confidence that we will attain our previously announced estimated revenue run-rate of between $84 million and $90 million annualized, and pro forma adjusted EBITDA annualized range of between $6 million and $9 million in the fourth quarter, which should come in at somewhere between $21 million and $22.5 million in total revenue," commented Think Research CEO Sachin Aggarwal.
