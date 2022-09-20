International Prospect Ventures announces C$0.5M private placement financing
Sep. 20, 2022 8:14 AM ETInternational Prospect Ventures Ltd. (IZZ:CA), URANFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- International Prospect Ventures (OTCPK:URANF) has announced a non-brokered private placement offering issuing up to 10M units at a per unit price of C$0.05 for gross proceeds of up to C$0.5M.
- Each unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant.
- Each whole warrant entitles holder to purchase one common share at a per share price of $0.075 for the first 12 months from the date of issuance of the securities and $0.10 for the remaining 12 months thereafter.
- The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and the advancement of the Company's gold tenements located in Western Australia.
