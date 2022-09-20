Perk International to acquire Colorado's skincare products firm Reign Together
Sep. 20, 2022 8:16 AM ETPerk International Inc. (PRKI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Perk International (OTCPK:PRKI) stated Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to acquire supplier of premium skincare products- Reign Together- in North America
- “Reign Together and its portfolio of branded skincare products fits perfectly with our North America initiative to offer the best in Skincare products,” said Nelson Grist, PRKI’s Chief Executive Officer. “Which is one of our focuses for PRKI.”
- Established in 2019, Reign Together is a privately held company and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
