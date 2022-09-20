Virax stock soars 40% on launch of monkeypox rapid test kits
Sep. 20, 2022 8:27 AM ETVirax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ:VRAX) said it began the distribution of monkeypox virus antigen rapid test kits which were launched in markets accepting the CE mark, such as the EU.
- The test kits are for use in point of care settings and can provide results in about 15 minutes, the company said in a Sept. 20 press release.
- Virax added that kits are used for in vitro qualitative detection of monkeypox virus antigen in throat swabs and skin exudates of humans by colloidal gold immunochromatography.
- "We are working diligently to distribute the kits as well as the previously announced Monkeypox and Varicella Zoster Viruses Real Time PCR Detection Kits into the hands of healthcare practitioners as quickly as possible," said Virax's Chairman and CEO James Foster.
- VRAX +40.08% to $3.46 premarket Sept. 20
