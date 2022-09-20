Farmmi secures multi-product order for export to Israel
Sep. 20, 2022 8:25 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) secures a new sales win for its popular, flavor rich, nutritious dried Shiitake mushrooms and black fungus.
- The latest multi-product order will export to Israel as part of the company's ongoing broader market expansion.
- "We are very encouraged by the higher sales level we are on track to achieve this year from our core fungi and recently added corn and cotton business segments. This is an exciting time for us as we are benefitting from a steady flow of new orders from our largest Asian markets, and from gaining considerable momentum in our ongoing broader market expansion. We are competitively advantaged by our established supply chain, and able to meet larger scale orders through our extensive experience in logistics. Our extensive logistics experience and our established supply chain allow us to fulfill global orders while maintaining the high quality of our products. Farmmi is positioned to further benefit with more and more restaurants, consumers and other businesses are discovering the delicious and nutritious qualities of mushrooms." said Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO.
- Shares -2% premarket
