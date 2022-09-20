Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) announced the adoption of a “limited duration shareholder rights plan” on Tuesday to deter a potential takeover.

Per the company’s statement, Nordstrom will issue, by means of a dividend, one common stock right for each outstanding share of Nordstrom common stock to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 30. The terms also state:

"If Nordstrom is acquired in a merger or other business combination after an unapproved party acquires more than 10% of the outstanding shares of Nordstrom common stock, each holder of a right would then be entitled to purchase, at the then-current exercise price, shares of the acquiring company's stock at a 50% discount."

The terms of the plan are slated to expire on September 19, 2023.

“The Rights Plan is similar to plans adopted by other public companies and is intended to protect the interests of the Company and all Nordstrom shareholders by reducing the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Nordstrom through open-market accumulation or other means without payment of an adequate control premium,” the company said. “The Rights Plan also helps ensure that the Board has sufficient time to make informed, deliberate decisions that are in the best interests of the Company and all Nordstrom shareholders.”

The statement clarified that the measure is not being pursued in response to any specific takeover bid or proposal. Nor is it “intended to deter offers that are fair and otherwise in the best interests of all Nordstrom shareholders.”

