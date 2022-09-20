Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is set to report earnings on September 22 with analysts largely positive on the restaurant stock.

UBS (Buy rating, price target $155) expects full-year guidance will be largely reiterated by Darden (DRI) one quarter into the FY.

Analyst Dennis Geiger: "Investor sentiment is skewed negative, w/ concerns around OG sales, challenges to maintaining margin gains, & anticipated casual dining pressures. But we believe solid AUVs w/out heavy promos and defensible margins against inflation to date leave DRI positioned to drive compelling LT returns, w/ shares at ~15x FY24 EPS, and easing cost pressures a tailwind."

Oppenheimer (Outperform, price target $155) said its analysis points to a solidly in-line quarter.

Analyst Brian Bittner: "We also identify some upside potential to the print, if we assume DRI fully captured the stronger industry SSS observed in August. Mgmt installed fiscal '23 EPS guidance last quarter ($7.40-8.00), which contains elements of conservatism based on our work. This equips DRI's earnings model with a more attractive risk/reward vs consensus estimates than its peer set, in our view. Stock is +17% since beginning of July (vs. +3% for the S&P 500), but valuation is not stretched at a15.8x calendar '23E P/E multiple and a 10% discount vs its historical relative valuation to the S&P."

Bank of America (Buy rating, price objective $145) pointed to the restaurant operator's longstanding track record of guiding conservatively at the outset and then raising modestly over the course of the year.

Analyst Sara Senatore: "We expect F23 to be no exception. In late June, Darden provided initial F23 guidance of $10.2-$10.4bb in sales, SRS growth of 4- 6%, and EPS of $7.40-$8.00 (consensus: $7.73), flat to +8% y/y. Given frontloaded commodity pressures, 1QF23 EPS is expected to be down low double digits (y/y % change). We believe initial full-year EPS guidance could prove conservative as comp expectations imply minimal traffic growth and the labor cost outlook does not anticipate relief. While investors remain cautious on restaurant spending, we believe fundamental outperformance by best-in-class operators like DRI will prove attractive."

Evercore ISI (In Line rating, price target $150) is a bit more cautious into the print. The firm anticipates share gains ahead, but said it openly wonders about margins

Analyst David Palmer: "We have a relatively cautious outlook for incremental EBITDA margin following 200bp of expansion since FY19. Our FY22 EBITDA margin forecast of 14.9% (-100bp YoY; +100bp vs. FY19; cons. 15.2%) is largely due to a more cautious food margin outlook of 31.6% (+100bp YoY; cons. 31.2%)."

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on DRI is Buy and the quant score ranks 4th out of the 40 publicly-traded restaurant stocks.