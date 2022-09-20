Splash Beverages' TapouT performance drink gets nod for Target shelves

Sep. 20, 2022 8:28 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

  • Splash Beverages Group (NYSE:SBEV) announced Tuesday it has received approval to sell its TapouT performance drink in select Target stores across the U.S.
  • "75% of the population in the U.S. lives within 10 miles of Target stores and we will now have an opportunity to offer TapouT to these customers.   This is a very exciting new relationship and we’re grateful and proud to have earned this authorization from such important retailer," said Splash Beverage Chairman and CEO Robert Nistico.
  • Earlier: Splash Beverage Group’s SALT Tequila expands with coverage in Nevada and Maryland, price scales 4%

