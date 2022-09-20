KeyBanc analysts started covering the minerals industry with Overweight ratings for Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM). The bank also initiated Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) with Sector Weight ratings.

“We see no major distribution risk across our coverage group and believe all four companies will deliver healthy income to investors,” Tim Rezvan, analyst at KeyBanc, said in the Sept. 19 report. “Our ratings reflect idiosyncratic catalysts, balance sheet flexibility and strategic clarity.”

The report coincides with KeyBanc's initiation report for 13 energy and power companies.

KeyBanc estimates for minerals stocks, Sept. 19 EBITDA (mln) 2022E 2023E Black Stone Minerals (BSM) $427 $555 Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) $159 $144 Brigham Minerals (MNRL) $283 $279 Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) $769 $743

KeyBanc estimates for minerals stocks, Sept. 19 Next 12 Months Dividend Yield Black Stone Minerals (BSM) $1.95 12.4% Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) $1.82 10.3% Brigham Minerals (MNRL) $3.28 12.2% Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) $3.07 9.8% Average 11.2%

Seeking Alpha contributor Elephant Analytics has a Buy rating on Black Stone Minerals (BSM) based on estimates of its distributable cash flow. Contributor Arie Investment Management rates Brigham Minerals (MNRL) as a Buy on the production outlook.