Leidos awarded contract to support Federal Highway Administration policy
Sep. 20, 2022 8:30 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has been awarded a new Blanket Purchase Agreement by the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide program and technical support to the Federal Highway Administration's Office of Policy and Governmental Affairs.
- The multiple-award BPA contract has a five-year base period of performance followed by a six-month option period, which holds an estimated value of $60M.
- Through this contract, Leidos will support FHWA efforts to develop highway and intergovernmental policy positions, analyze the impact of investment on transportation performance and the economy, and enhance the administration's strategic plan and performance management processes.
- Leidos also supports FHWA's Office of Safety and Office of Operations with critical services that strengthen and protect our nation's infrastructure and ensure safe mobility to people and goods.
