Stem partners with InCharge Energy for EV infrastructure solution
Sep. 20, 2022 By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) has partnered with fleet electrification specialist InCharge Energy to provide an EV fleet infrastructure solution for businesses.
- The partnership will combine Stem's Athena clean energy management platform and InCharge Energy's In-Control software, enabling fleet owners to manage EV charger loads using clean energy from solar and storage.
- Stem's (STEM) Athena platform is designed to manage energy demands by charging the battery with excess solar power and discharging to EV infrastructure later in the day. The combined offering aims to help ease EV infrastructure design, procurement, installation and operational management.
