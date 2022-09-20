Arbe and Hirain Technologies to provide perception radars across ports in China
Sep. 20, 2022 8:33 AM ETArbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) announced that HiRain Technologies, the leading Chinese ADAS Tier 1 supplier, was selected by the Port of RiZhao in Shandong Province to provide perception radars based on Arbe's chipset.
- The deployment has been implemented on FAW Trucks and on automated guided vehicle (AGVs), providing autonomous driving capabilities, advanced perception, and true safety.
- The first deployment started at the RiZhao port and is expected to expand to additional ports across China.
- "We are proud to be selected by HiRain to provide our perception radar chipset to its autonomous trucks infrastructure including the latest deployment at shipping ports across China, delivering high safety levels in every environment condition." said Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe
- Press Release
