Pfizer to further tap CytoReason's AI technology for drug discovery in up to $110M deal

Sep. 20, 2022 8:36 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)GBTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Pfizer world headquarters in New York City, USA.

JHVEPhoto

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has expanded a partnership with Israeli company CytoReason in which the latter will provide the pharma giant with artificial intelligence technology to assist in drug development.
  • Under the terms, CytoReason will receive a $20M equity investment from Pfizer (PFE), which will also have options to license CytoReason’s platform and disease models, and fund supplementary project support. That could lead to up to an additional $90M for CytoReason.
  • The two companies first launched their collaboration in 2019.
  • Pfizer has used CytoReason's biological models to improve knowledge of the immune system to support drug development for immune-mediated and immuno-oncology diseases.
  • Read about Pfizer's (PFE) $5.4B deal from August to buy Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.