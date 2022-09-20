Pfizer to further tap CytoReason's AI technology for drug discovery in up to $110M deal
Sep. 20, 2022 8:36 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)GBTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has expanded a partnership with Israeli company CytoReason in which the latter will provide the pharma giant with artificial intelligence technology to assist in drug development.
- Under the terms, CytoReason will receive a $20M equity investment from Pfizer (PFE), which will also have options to license CytoReason’s platform and disease models, and fund supplementary project support. That could lead to up to an additional $90M for CytoReason.
- The two companies first launched their collaboration in 2019.
- Pfizer has used CytoReason's biological models to improve knowledge of the immune system to support drug development for immune-mediated and immuno-oncology diseases.
- Read about Pfizer's (PFE) $5.4B deal from August to buy Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).
Comments (1)