GrowGeneration to open hydroponic garden in Virginia, signs 2 new leases
Sep. 20, 2022 8:37 AM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) announced Tuesday the opening of a new hydroponic garden center in Virginia.
- The new store in Richmond becomes the first in the state and is scheduled to open September 26, 2022.
- "Our new 9,000 square foot store in Richmond, Virginia is the first of many GrowGen Hydroponic garden centers that will capture the emerging markets across the Southeastern United States," said GrowGeneration's CEO Darren Lampert.
- Additionally, the company has signed two new leases in Mount Holly, New Jersey and Hazelwood, Missouri, the opening of which is expected in Q4 2022 taking GrowGeneration's operations into 17 states.
- GRWG shares are up 2% in pre-market.
