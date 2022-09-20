CACI nabs $55M contract for research and analysis for U.S. Army Futures Command
Sep. 20, 2022 8:41 AM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CACI International (NYSE:CACI) awarded a $54.6M contract to support U.S. Army Futures Command to provide mission expertise to the Assured Positioning, Navigation, Timing, and Space Cross Functional Team (or CFT) for the U.S. Army Futures Command (or AFC) at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.
- Company was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle.
- These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.
- John Mengucci, CACI President and CEO, said, “CACI is proud to support the critical Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing mission. Through this opportunity, we will bring industry-leading mission expertise and innovative ideas to Redstone Arsenal to meet immediate and future warfighter needs.”
