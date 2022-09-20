CrowdStrike and Coalition join forces to transform cyber insurance readiness

Sep. 20, 2022 8:42 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has announced a partnership to help Coalition’s 160,000 cyber insurance policyholders meet key contingencies required to obtain or maintain a policy.
  • As part of this strategic partnership, Coalition policyholders can take advantage of the 15-day free trial offer for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, and can easily purchase a discounted Falcon bundle that best meets their organization’s ongoing needs.
  • This partnership brings the power of CrowdStrike Falcon platform to protect organizations against cyberattacks like ransomware and to meet key contingencies required for a cyber insurance policy.
  • "Enhancing our policyholders’ defensive postures will reduce potential business disruption or business-ending events.” said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO at CrowdStrike.

