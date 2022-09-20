Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) stock rose sharply on Tuesday after Truist analyst C. Patrick Scholes upgraded the stock to “Buy” on strengthening booking dynamics.

Scholes said that after conversations with travel agency executives indicate that booking volumes have “materially increased” since the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions and testing requirements. He wrote that bookings grew 30% for the last three weeks of August and first week of September versus 2019 and remain up mid-single-digits in comparisons since that point with cruise operators beginning to flex pricing power.

Setting Norwegian Cruise line Holdings (NCLH) apart and making it deserving of the new “Buy” rating and $19 price target is its power in luxury cruises.

“Importantly, the greatest degree of strength is with luxury cruises, to which NCLH has the greatest exposure, whereas trends for mass market cruises remain more subdued,” Scholes told clients on Tuesday.

He noted that the luxury bookings were up nearly 40% compared to 2019, outpacing the overall trend. As such, Scholes considers Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) “relatively best positioned to capture this outsized strength” into the close of the year.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) was retained at “Hold” due to its comparatively lower luxury exposure. Carnival Corp. (CCL) was kept at “Sell” as it “has the most exposure to mass market cruising” among the group. Though, price targets for the two names were raised to $65 from $58 and $10 from $8, respectively.

Norwegian shares rose 2.67% in premarket trading.

