Boeing’s shares on Tuesday slipped at the open, erasing a premarket gain after China’s aviation authorities said they met with the plane maker to discuss the return of the 737 MAX to service. Boeing edged downward by 0.2% to $144.56 a share at 9:49 a.m. ET, as stocks sold off amid a jump in bond yields.

The narrowbody aircraft hasn’t flown commercially in China after being grounded in March 2019 following two deadly crashes. The meeting with Boeing was held in eastern China on Sept. 14, as reported by CAAC News, the media unit of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The government agency is expected to release a report on the 737 MAX after issues raised at the meeting are resolved. The publication will indicate the process for the Boeing jet to be reintroduced in China was completed, the CAAC said without providing a timeline.

Boeing last week said it was redirecting some aircraft that were reserved for China to other customers as the company navigates global political tensions that have halted deliveries.

The move affects a “small number” of 737 MAX airplanes, CEO Dave Calhoun at an industry event in Washington.

