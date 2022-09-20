Stagwell adds 19 new partners in Asia and Europe
Sep. 20, 2022 8:47 AM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) has added 19 partners across Asia-Pacific and Europe to its Global Affiliate Network, on the heels of the opening of its newest office in Malaysia.
- The partners, spanning across China, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Italy, and the U.K. – enhance the network's scaled content and media capabilities, while adding specialty expertise in fast-growing experiential, events, and gaming categories.
- "With our affiliate partners worldwide, we've been able to punch up to win new business and land account expansions across Stagwell – from Hydraltye in Australia and Mashreq Bank in the UAE to our major Lenovo win across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and North America. With our model, we're not just placing random dots on a map; we're able to provide clients with global execution rooted in local understanding." said Chairman and CEO Mark Penn.
