Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has reportedly laid off at least 25 bankers in Asia, as volatility in capital markets has stifled dealmaking across sectors.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that the lay offs mostly impacted junior level bankers involved in deals in Greater China.

The cuts span across its equity capital markets, health care and telecommunication, media and technology teams in Asia.

Commenting on the move, a Goldman (GS) spokesperson said: "Every year globally we conduct a strategic assessment of our resources and calibrate headcount to the current operating environment. We continue to remain flexible while executing against our strategic growth priorities."

Goldman (GS) and its peers had done agreesive hiring in China after the country fully opened up its securities industry, before geopolitical crises and COVID-19 related lockdowns crushed investment banking activity in the mainland.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Goldman Sachs (GS) was preparing to pursue a fresh round of job cut, amid a slowdown in deal activity.

The megabank trims around about 1% to 5% of its workforce every year. The 2022 cuts will reportedly be in the lower end of that range, with elimination beginning as early as this week.

As of June 30, Goldman's (GS) headcount reached 47,000, up 15% from a year earlier.