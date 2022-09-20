Sientra gets regulatory nod to market breast implants in Saudi Arabia
Sep. 20, 2022 8:51 AM ETSientra, Inc. (SIEN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Tuesday said it had got approval from Saudi Arabia's drug regulator to market its line of silicone gel breast implants in the Middle Eastern country.
- The Saudi Food & Drug Authority approved the marketing of SIEN's smooth surface, High-Strength Cohesive (HSC and HSC+) silicone gel breast implants, the company said in a statement.
- "As the largest country in the Middle East and (the Gulf Cooperation Council), and a growing aesthetics hub for the region, we see the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the tremendous launchpad for our international expansion efforts into the Middle East region," said SIEN CEO Ron Menezes.
- The company will market its breast implants in the GCC through its local partner Rose Aljazera.
- SIEN stock -4% to $0.56 in premarket trading.
Comments