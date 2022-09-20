Jupiter Wellness inks exclusive licensing deal with Rejoy for new prescription products
Sep. 20, 2022 8:51 AM ETJupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) said Tuesday it signed an exclusive licensing deal with Rejoy to develop prescription products to treat nipple neuropathies in breast cancer patients.
- The license includes issued patents and technology, including formulations.
- In clinical studies, one topical formulation improved nipple sensitivity, alleviated associated sexual problems, increased female sexual lubrication and improved overall orgasmic response.
- JUPW plans to file for a pre-IND meeting with the U.S. FDA within the next 12 months for the product, named JW-500, and will seek Orphan Drug Designation.
- Since the current formulation contains an approved drug, expedited 505 (b)(2) regulatory pathway is expected.
- 505 (b)(2) allows for FDA approval without having to complete all the steps typically required for new drug applications.
Comments