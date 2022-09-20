Jupiter Wellness inks exclusive licensing deal with Rejoy for new prescription products

Sep. 20, 2022 8:51 AM ETJupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) said Tuesday it signed an exclusive licensing deal with Rejoy to develop prescription products to treat nipple neuropathies in breast cancer patients.
  • The license includes issued patents and technology, including formulations.
  • In clinical studies, one topical formulation improved nipple sensitivity, alleviated associated sexual problems, increased female sexual lubrication and improved overall orgasmic response.
  • JUPW plans to file for a pre-IND meeting with the U.S. FDA within the next 12 months for the product, named JW-500, and will seek Orphan Drug Designation.
  • Since the current formulation contains an approved drug, expedited 505 (b)(2) regulatory pathway is expected.
  • 505 (b)(2) allows for FDA approval without having to complete all the steps typically required for new drug applications.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.