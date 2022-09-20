`SPAC King' Chamath Palihapitiya shutters two SPAC vehicles after failing to find deals
Sep. 20, 2022 8:54 AM ETSocial Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD), IPOFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Chamath Palihapitiya, sometimes referred to as the "SPAC King," said he's shutting down two SPAC vehicles after failing to find targets to take public.
- Palihapitiya is closing down Social Capital Hedosophia VI (NYSE:IPOF) and Social Capital IV (NYSE:IPOD).
- "Over the past two years, we evaluated more than 100 targets and while we came close to doing a deal several times, we ultimately walked away each time for a couple of reasons,” Palihapitiya said in an 8-K filing on Tuesday morning.
- Palihapitiya cited valuation and volatility for the reasons that he was unable to find a suitable SPAC target.
- Investor Palihapitiya has take several companies public through SPAC deals in the past few years including Clover Health (CLOV), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) and SoFi Technologies (SOFI).
- The Palihapitiya news comes after earlier this month two exchange traded funds focused on SPACs closed their doors as investors shift their interest away from this once-sizzling part of the financial world.
Comments (13)