MindMed doses first patient in phase 1 trial examining psychedelic MDMA-like substances
Sep. 20, 2022 8:57 AM ETMind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD) has dosed the first patient in a phase 1 trial that will examine the effect of substances containing the psychedlic MDMA, a potential treatment for mental illnesses.
- The purpose of the trial in healthy volunteers is to measure pharmacokinetics, bioavailability, and perform psychological and psychometric tests.
- MDMA is also known by the names ecstasy and molly.
- The placebo-controlled, double-blinded, 5-period crossover study will enroll 24 healthy subjects who will receive MDMA, MDA, Lys-MDMA, Lys-MDA, and placebo.
- The primary outcome will assess acute subjective effects using Visual Analog Scales with higher scores representing more intense effects as well as plasma levels of MDMA and MDA on each day across the 18-month study period.
