Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) said Tuesday it will partner with Green Technology Metals (OTCPK:GTMLF), in which it has already made a $10M investment, to develop an integrated lithium chemical supply chain in North America.

The agreement provides non-exclusive rights to collaborate activities between the two companies, and establishes a committee for further joint exploration and development opportunities in the U.S. and Canada, looking to develop midstream and downstream processing strategies and routes for battery-grade lithium chemicals in Ontario and across North America.

The companies also aim to advance development plans and project financing for an integrated lithium chemicals business to develop an integrated supply chain batter-grade chemical solution to customers.

"As we prepare to commence construction at Thacker Pass, we see an opportunity to further strengthen our role in developing a North American lithium supply chain," Lithium Americas (LAC) President and CEO Jonathan Evans said.

Lithium carbonate prices in China have climbed to record highs in recent days on strong electric vehicle demand.