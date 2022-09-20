Ceragon Networks rises on $44M+ contract win
Sep. 20, 2022 8:58 AM ETCeragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares gained over 7% pre-market on Tuesday after it signed a multi-year contract with a tier 1 Pacific Rim operator to extend and enhance its 4G and 5G coverage across regional areas nationwide.
- The contract is valued at a potential of $44M+ over 3 years, with delivery starting as early as Nov 2022.
- Under the contract, the operator will use Ceragon's (CRNT) microwave and millimeter wave solutions, alongside its SDN Suite and full turn-key services to achieve optimal coverage.
- Ceragon CEO Doron Arazi commented: "This contract signifies an immense vote of confidence in Ceragon, as potential average annual bookings are expected to increase by over 50%. By leveraging Ceragon's high-power and multiband solutions, the operator can cover longer distances with fewer sites, delivering ultra-high capacity with up to 20Gbps capacity, hence leading to reduced capital and operating expenses."
