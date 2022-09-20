Pebblebrook Hotel August operating metrics slide despite recovering business travel demand

  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) operating trends turned lower in August vs. July even as transient business travel demand and activity kept recovering, it said Tuesday.
  • "As expected, August operating results were not as strong as July due to normal back-to-school seasonality," the lodging REIT pointed out.
  • August's occupancy rate came in at 71%, down from 74% in July, but up from 34% at the beginning of 2022.
  • Its average daily rate stood at $309 compared with $334 in July and $269 in January.
  • Revenue per room fell to $219 from $246 in July, though up from $91 in January.
  • Hotel EBITDA slid to $37.4M from $50.4M in July, but gained from -$3.1M in January.
  • Previously, (Aug. 18) Pebblebrook Hotel sells Sofitel Philadelphia for $80M.

