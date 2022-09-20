Alliance Entertainment signs film distribution partnership with MUBI in North America
Sep. 20, 2022 9:01 AM ETAdara Acquisition Corp. (ADRA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Alliance Entertainment Holding, which is set to go public in reverse merger deal with SPAC Adara Acquisition (NYSE:ADRA), announced Tuesday physical media partnership with MUBI.
- Under the deal, Alliance Entertainment's Distribution Solutions division will manage sales and distribution of MUBI’s physical sell-through releases in North America.
- The entertainment collectibles company, Alliance, told this partnership will commence with the release of feature film Decision to Leave, which is slated to be out in US theaters starting Oct. 14, 2022.
- MUBI is a global streaming service, production company and film distributor available across 190 countries, with more than 12 million members in the community.
- Earlier: In June 2022, Alliance Entertainment agreed to go public with SPAC Adara Acquisition in a deal that values the combined company at $480 million, expected to close in Q4 2022.
