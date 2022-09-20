Alimera's eye inflammation Iluvien injection granted reimbursement in Ireland
Sep. 20, 2022 9:02 AM ETAlimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) on Tuesday said it had been granted reimbursement for its Iluvien injection for the treatment of uveitis, a type of eye inflammation, in Ireland.
- ALIM said the reimbursement was granted to the its Ireland-based European unit by the Health Service Executive Corporate Pharmaceutical Unit and National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics in Ireland.
- The reimbursement decision by Ireland adds to a string of such grants earlier this year by Portugal, France and Italy.
- "We continue to expand the availability of our non-infectious uveitis indication in our International Segment with it now accessible to patients in all of our direct markets in addition to our key distributor markets," ALIM CEO Rick Eiswirth said in a statement.
- ALIM stock closed -3.6% at $5.38 on Monday.
Comments