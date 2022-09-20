Porch Group’s Floify announces technology partnership with National Association of Mortgage Brokers
Sep. 20, 2022 9:04 AM ETPorch Group, Inc. (PRCH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) announces that Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale solution, has partnered with National Association of Mortgage Brokers as a Technology Industry Partner. This is the first year the organizations have partnered to advance the mortgage industry.
- When using Floify to facilitate the mortgage process, loan originators report being able to close loans up to 50% faster and save up to 10 days on the origination process.
- “This partnership and recognition is a testament to our company’s ongoing commitment to growth and innovation, which is strengthened through our integration with our parent company, Porch Group.” said Floify’s President and GM, Sofia Rossato.
