CrowdStrike to acquire IT services firm Reposify
Sep. 20, 2022 9:07 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced on Tuesday a deal to acquire IT services firm, Reposify.
- The purchase price will be paid predominantly in cash, with a portion delivered in the form of stock and options subject to vesting conditions. Subject to customary closing conditions, the proposed deal is expected to close during CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) fiscal third quarter.
- Founded by Yaron Tal in 2017, CrowdStrike (CRWD) offers external attack surface management (EASM) platform that scans the internet for exposed assets of an organization to detect and eliminate risk from vulnerable and unknown assets before attackers can exploit them.
- Reposify's EASM capabilities will help expand CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Threat Intelligence and Security and IT Operations product suites.
- CRWD shares have dipped over 1% pre-market
Comments (3)