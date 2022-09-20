Galexxy announces $1M revolving credit line
Sep. 20, 2022 9:13 AM ETGalexxy Holdings, Inc. (GXXY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Galexxy (OTCPK:GXXY) on Tuesday announced a $1M non-dilutive revolving credit line from a related party to fund initial launch of Wellbeing Farms' smart vending kiosk marketing program.
- GXXY received $400K from its first draw down of the credit line.
- "... this credit line will enable GXXY to fund short term needs and acquire its first shipment of kiosks, as well as the inventory for expected demand from upcoming marketing campaigns," said CEO Iain Saul.
- The first shipment of 44 smart vending kiosks is expected in early Oct.
- The kiosks have been modified with Wellbeing Farms proprietary IP and are being imported from TCN Vending Machine in China.
