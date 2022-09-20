Singing Machine announces new fall partnership with Sam’s Club for Fall 2022
Sep. 20, 2022
- The Singing Machine Company (NASDAQ:MICS) has launched 3 new market leading karaoke products into over 550 Sam’s Club locations nationwide and 1 new item into more than 100 Sam’s Club Mexico locations.
- The new fall program will feature the new Singing Machine Singcast Ultimate, Singing Machine Groove Mini, and Party Machine Duet Microphones.
- This program is intended to appeal to a wide variety of consumers as the Company heads into the peak holiday season.
- Gary Atkinson, CEO, commented, “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Sam’s Club for this fall season to deliver our best-in-class karaoke product offerings. This year’s marketing strategy boasts a lot of firsts, including the Singcast Ultimate, the first karaoke system to wirelessly cast karaoke videos from our Singing Machine App to the singer’s TV and the first to feature PitchLab -- professionally crafted vocal harmonizing and pitch correction effects.”
