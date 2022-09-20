Eastfield Resources announces $280,000 private placement
Sep. 20, 2022 9:17 AM ETEastfield Resources Ltd. (ETFLF), ETF:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Eastfield Resources (OTCPK:ETFLF) intends to raise up to $280,000 by way of the following non-brokered private placements of:
- up to $120,000 by way of a unit private placement at a price of $0.06 per unit, with each unit to consist of one common share and one half of one share purchase warrant, with each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 18 months from closing.
- up to $160,000 by way of a flow-through share private placement at a price of $0.08 per flow-through share.
- Proceeds will be used by the company to finance an exploration program at its 100% owned CR project and for general working capital.
