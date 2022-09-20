STEER EV subscription service expands to Florida
Sep. 20, 2022 9:18 AM ETFacedrive Inc. (FDVRF), FD:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Facedrive (OTCQX:FDVRF) has announced its electric vehicle subscription service has added Florida, USA, as a new service area with an operational hub in Tampa.
- After successfully securing the financing necessary to facilitate further growth, STEER is actively expanding its geographical footprint throughout the second half of 2022 and growing its EV fleet to support the new regions in operation.
- The global car subscription market was valued at $3.55B in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.1B by 2027, representing a CAGR of 23.1%.
- The Company also feels this expansion strongly aligns with the commitment of the US Government to build out a network of 0.5M electric vehicle chargers along America’s highways and in communities by 2030 as part of a shift towards cleaner fuels and a general decarbonisation of the country’s transportation sector.
