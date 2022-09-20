Sphere 3D secures the delivery of 2,946 s19j Pros from U.S. customs
Sep. 20, 2022 9:21 AM ETSphere 3D Corp. (ANY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) has secured the release of an additional 2,946 S19j Pros of its 4,026-unit batch from U.S. Customs.
- The addition of the miners will grow the company's mining fleet to more than 5,000 miners.
- The miners are expected to be installed and energized in Texas through October 2022.
- "Now that we have successfully secured release of our 4,026-unit batch of miners, we are focused on their efficient installation and activation, which is expected to increase our production capacity over 400% compared to our August production levels announced on September 8, 2022. The miners are enroute to Compute North's Granbury, Texas facility and, upon delivery, will join the queue for installation in October. We are looking forward to reporting our results once the machines are operational. I am proud of our team and all those who provided support and worked tirelessly to secure their release." said Patricia Trompeter, CEO of Sphere 3D.
- Earlier in the month, the company announced August production numbers.
